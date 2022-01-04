The Flames & Panthers Are Each Riding Winning Streaks Heading Into Tonight’s Matchup

Calgary Flames @ Florida Panthers, 5 PM MT, FLA Live Arena, Sunrise FL

Calgary Flames 17-7-6 (40 pts) - Florida Panthers 21-7-4 (46 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-115) Florida (-105) O/U: 6

Stop number two on a four game road swing should provide the Flames with a little more of challenge as they lace ‘em up with the Florida Panthers. The trip started on Sunday night with a 5-1 dismantling of the hapless Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Calgary was paced, once again, by Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk who combined for five points on the night. Those two have been on an absolute tear in their first two games back, scoring five goals and a combined 11 points.

But what awaits this version of the Flames in the swamp that is Sunrise Florida is a completely different animal. The Panthers are legit and will give the Flames a proper test, much like the Carolina Hurricanes did in a 2-1 OTL back on December 9th. The Panthers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and have been doing it with offensive fire power. Florida is second overall in the NHL in GF this season with 121, just three behind Vegas for the league lead. And they aren’t just getting it done with a few players. The Panthers have 16 players in double digit scoring and six of those players have 20+, lead by Jonathan Huberbeau and his 41.

Since they’ve come back from the Christmas/Covid Break, Florida has reeled off three straight, which comes on the heels of three game losing streak before everything was shut down. Florida has one of the best home records in the league, posting a 17-3-0 record when playing in their own rink, but the road does suit the Flames well. Calgary has played a lot away from the Saddledome this season and are sporting an impressive 13-4-2 record away from the Dome. Something has to give tonight as both teams are playing well and can find the back of the net with ease. Where the Flames do hold an advantage is in goal with Jacob Markstrom. The former Florida Panther has a better Save% and GAA than any Panthers keeper and leads the league in shutouts with five.

Calgary has always played well against the Panthers, owning a 21-13-3 record in the all time series. The Flames have won seven of the last ten times they’ve played in Florida, but haven’t paid the Panthers a visit since March 1, 2020 when they posted a 3-0 victory.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT tonight.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Florida Panthers 17-7-6 Record 21-7-4 40 Points 46 3rd Pacific Division 2nd Atlantic 96 GF 121 67 GA 93 Mangiapane (18) Goals Leader Duclair (12) Gaudreau (36) Points Leader Huberdeau (41) Lucic (31) PIM Lomberg (46) Markstrom (.930) Save% Bobrovsky (.918) 23.6 (10th) PP 17.1 (22nd) 85.4 (4th) PK 80.8 (16th) 2-2-1 Last 5 3-2-0 21-13-3 Overall VS 13-21-3

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 12-6-5 1.99 .930 Panthers: Bobrovsky (E) 14-3-2 2.47 .918

Injuries

Calgary Flames: None

Florida Panthers: Sam Reinhart (Covid), Sam Bennett (Suspension), Noel Acciari (Undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara (Undisclosed), Mason Marchment (Covid)

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 1

Florida Panthers 5 - Montreal Canadiens 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 5 points in last 2 games

Florida Panthers

Anthony Duclair (F): 5 points in last 3 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube (F): 1 goal in last 10 games

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad (D): 1 goal in last 8 games