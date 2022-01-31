Johnny Gaudreau Named NHL's Third Star Of The Week

Johnny Gaudreau doesn't just leave Flames fans staring in disbelief, he does it to the league as well.

For his efforts last week Gaudreau was named the NHL's Third Star for his two goal, six assist effort in four games.

In the Flames 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues Gaudreau had a goal and three assists. In Calgary's 6-0 dismantling of the Columbus Blue Jackets he had another three assists. And he scored the Flames only goal in OT Saturday night in a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Eight points isn't a terrible week, especially when it could have been more if his six game point streak wasn't snapped against the Blues on Thursday.

The first and second stars of the week were Nazim Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche (3G 5A 4GP) and Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes who posted a 3-0-0 record on the week with a .938 SV% to boot.