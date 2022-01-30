 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Vancouver: He’s A Brick....Wall

Another night, another shutout for the Flames top goaltender.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Vancouver Canucks 0 (OT)

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Markstrom Shuts Em Down: If you’re keeping score at home that’s two shutouts in Jacob Markstrom’s last three starts. It’s also his 7th on the season, tying Miikka Kiprusoff for the second most blankings in a season. Markstrom is 3 more shutouts away from tying Kipper’s franchise best mark of 10 in a season.

-OT Win: It’s no secret that overtime has not been kind to the Flames this season, but Johnny Gaudreau’s OT marker brought Calgary’s OT record to 2-6 on the season.

-No Shots For You: After one period last night the Vancouver Canucks had exactly one shot on goal. That’s a season low for them, but it’s also the second lowest shot total the Flames have allowed in a period in franchise history. When the team was in Atlanta they twice held a team to 0 shots in a period.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...