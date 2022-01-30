The Morning After Vancouver: He’s A Brick....Wall

The Morning After

NHL Standings

Tidbits

-Markstrom Shuts Em Down: If you’re keeping score at home that’s two shutouts in Jacob Markstrom’s last three starts. It’s also his 7th on the season, tying Miikka Kiprusoff for the second most blankings in a season. Markstrom is 3 more shutouts away from tying Kipper’s franchise best mark of 10 in a season.

-OT Win: It’s no secret that overtime has not been kind to the Flames this season, but Johnny Gaudreau’s OT marker brought Calgary’s OT record to 2-6 on the season.

-No Shots For You: After one period last night the Vancouver Canucks had exactly one shot on goal. That’s a season low for them, but it’s also the second lowest shot total the Flames have allowed in a period in franchise history. When the team was in Atlanta they twice held a team to 0 shots in a period.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"It was a game where you just had to stick with it."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter talks about the 1-0 OT win over the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/UI7zSRsun9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 30, 2022

"It was a little bit of a boring game but it's a big two points for us."



Johnny checks in with the media after the 1-0 OT win over Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/kV5NKcc038 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 30, 2022