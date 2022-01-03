Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 5: Getting To Know The Florida Panthers

Behind Enemy Lines Podcast

We’re back with another episode of Behind Enemy Lines, this time we’re chatting about the Florida Panthers. Todd from Litter Box Cats was kind enough to sit down with us and talk about the resurgence of the Florida Panthers. We also touch upon the fickle fan base in the Miami area, what the Panthers need to do to keep up this pace and our dear old friend Sam Bennett!

If you enjoyed this podcast you can find us on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Just search “Matchsticks and Gasoline” and you can find this podcast along with past episodes of Mark & Michael’s Musings and The Tinderbox.

Episode 5 Hosted By: Mark