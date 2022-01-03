The Morning After Chicago: Calgary Scored Goals A Bunch Of Different Ways

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Holy Shots Batman: The Flames set a franchise record tonight for shots in a period. In the second frame Calgary fired 26 shots at Chicago’s Arvid Soderblom, which set a franchise record.

-How Many Ways Can You Score: Calgary scored a 5 on 5 goal. They scored a PPG. The scored a short handed goal. They scored an empty net goal. The only goal they didn’t get was a penalty shot, which Dillon Dube had, but didn’t score.

-Back To Back Three’s: Johnny Gaudreau is on a mission since the Flames came back from the “Covid Break.” He had two goals and an assist against the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. Tonight, in Chicago, Gaudreau had a goal and two assists giving him back to back three point efforts.

-600 Club: Chris Tanev suited up tonight for his 600th career game, 86 of those have been with Calgary.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"The first period was just trying to get our pace up. Once we got it, we were able to execute and the second period kind of told the story."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter discusses tonight's victory over the Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/nNoKKZe24f — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 3, 2022

"He's one of the best playmakers I've played with and he's making the right plays all the time."



Elias Lindholm on playing alongside Johnny and overall thoughts on tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/ykoFM3X0Lo — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 3, 2022