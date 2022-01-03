The Morning After Chicago: Calgary Scored Goals A Bunch Of Different Ways

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 1
Tidbits
-Holy Shots Batman: The Flames set a franchise record tonight for shots in a period. In the second frame Calgary fired 26 shots at Chicago’s Arvid Soderblom, which set a franchise record.
-How Many Ways Can You Score: Calgary scored a 5 on 5 goal. They scored a PPG. The scored a short handed goal. They scored an empty net goal. The only goal they didn’t get was a penalty shot, which Dillon Dube had, but didn’t score.
-Back To Back Three’s: Johnny Gaudreau is on a mission since the Flames came back from the “Covid Break.” He had two goals and an assist against the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. Tonight, in Chicago, Gaudreau had a goal and two assists giving him back to back three point efforts.
-600 Club: Chris Tanev suited up tonight for his 600th career game, 86 of those have been with Calgary.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"The first period was just trying to get our pace up. Once we got it, we were able to execute and the second period kind of told the story."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter discusses tonight's victory over the Blackhawks. pic.twitter.com/nNoKKZe24f— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 3, 2022
"He's one of the best playmakers I've played with and he's making the right plays all the time."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 3, 2022
Elias Lindholm on playing alongside Johnny and overall thoughts on tonight's win. pic.twitter.com/ykoFM3X0Lo
"It took us a little bit to get into the game and get going, but once we started to put pucks behind them and get on the forecheck, we started to get going."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 3, 2022
Trevor Lewis reflects back on the win tonight in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/sRBZgibg71
Loading comments...