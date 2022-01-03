 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Chicago: Calgary Scored Goals A Bunch Of Different Ways

The Flames put on a goal scoring clinic last night.

By markparkinson14 and MGMacGillivray
/ new
Calgary Flames v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Chicago Blackhawks 1

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Holy Shots Batman: The Flames set a franchise record tonight for shots in a period. In the second frame Calgary fired 26 shots at Chicago’s Arvid Soderblom, which set a franchise record.

-How Many Ways Can You Score: Calgary scored a 5 on 5 goal. They scored a PPG. The scored a short handed goal. They scored an empty net goal. The only goal they didn’t get was a penalty shot, which Dillon Dube had, but didn’t score.

-Back To Back Three’s: Johnny Gaudreau is on a mission since the Flames came back from the “Covid Break.” He had two goals and an assist against the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. Tonight, in Chicago, Gaudreau had a goal and two assists giving him back to back three point efforts.

-600 Club: Chris Tanev suited up tonight for his 600th career game, 86 of those have been with Calgary.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...