HOTN: Johnny Overtime!

Highlight Of The Night

Johnny Gaudreau had his six game point streak snapped in Calgary’s 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Tonight, he looked like he was on a mission. He had a team high 5 SOG and had the second highest ice time of Calgary’s forwards not named Elias Lindholm with 21:26. Darryl Sutter had him out there with his normal line and was double shifting him when needed.

Well, it all payed off in the extra frame. Calgary took of on a break out with Elias Lindholm taking the puck into the Vancouver zone. Gaudreau trailed the play, accepted the pass and fired a low slapshot that beat Thatcher Demko to give the Flames a 1-0 victory and two very important points in the Pacific Division. The goal ups Gaudreau’s point total to 52 on the season.