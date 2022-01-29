The Flames & Canucks Meet For The First Time This Season Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB
Calgary Flames 20-13-6 (46 pts) - Vancouver Canucks 19-19-5 (43 pts)
TV: SN, CITY, CBC - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-110) Vancouver (-110) O/U: 5.5
|Calgary Flames
|Vancouver Canucks
|20-13-6
|Record
|19-19-5
|46
|Points
|43
|4th Pacific
|Division
|7th Pacific
|6-4-4
|Home Record
|8-8-3
|14-9-2
|Road Record
|11-11-2
|125
|GF
|107
|99
|GA
|117
|22.6 (11th)
|PP
|20.1 (15th)
|83.3 (5th)
|PK
|68.6 (32nd)
|Tkachuk (20)
|Goals Leader
|Miller (15)
|Gaudreau (51)
|Points Leader
|Miller (44)
|Lucic (44)
|PIM
|Myers (36)
|Markstrom (.923)
|Save%
|Demko (.917)
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|2-2-1
|166-130-33
|Overall VS
|130-166-33
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 15-10-5, 2.22 GAA, .923 SV%
Vancouver: Demko (E)- 17-14-1, 2.62 GAA, .917 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Vancouver: Brandon Sutter (Covid/IR-LT), Travis Hamonic (LBI, IR-LT), Tanner Pearson (Covid/IR-LT), Bo Horvat (Covid/IR-LT), Guillaume Brisebois (Undisclosed/IR), Tucker Poolman (Undisclosed/Day To Day), Brady Keeper (Leg/IR-LT), Kyle Burroughs (Leg/Out)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-It’s been 255 days since the Flames and Canucks last played each other where Calgary won 6-2.
-Vancouver went into a slight two game postponement with 10-1-1 record. Since coming out of that they are 3-4-2 and have dropped to 7th place in the Pacific Division standings.
-Calgary is 3-2-0 in their last five, the first time they’ve had more wins than losses in a stretch since a four game winning streak from Nov 18-23.
-With Darryl Sutter’s comments in the media after the 5-1 loss to St. Louis, expect Jacob Markstrom to be back in net again tonight. He’s started the last six Flames games and is an even 3-3-0, but has surrendered 13 goals in those three defeats.
-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk will look to get back on the scoresheet after having their six game point streaks snapped. Over that stretch the two combined for 28 points.
-Mikael Backlund has scored goals in back to back games for the first time this season.
-Despite their current home struggles, the Flames are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at the Dome against Vancouver.
Game Social
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Vancouver Canucks SBN Coverage: Nucks Misconduct
Wake With Elias: Canucks Crush the Jets https://t.co/pGZKjvERag— Nucks Misconduct (@nucksmisconduct) January 28, 2022
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 1 - St. Louis Blues 5
Vancouver Canucks 5 - Winnipeg Jets 1
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Mikael Backlund (C): points in four of his last five games
Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller (C): 8 points in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Dillon Dube (F): 1 point in last 13 games
Vancouver Canucks
Alex Chiasson (F): 2 points in last 15 games
Last Time They Tangled
5/19/21: Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 2
