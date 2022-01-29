The Flames & Canucks Meet For The First Time This Season Tonight

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks, 8 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 20-13-6 (46 pts) - Vancouver Canucks 19-19-5 (43 pts)

TV: SN, CITY, CBC - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Vancouver (-110) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vancouver Canucks 20-13-6 Record 19-19-5 46 Points 43 4th Pacific Division 7th Pacific 6-4-4 Home Record 8-8-3 14-9-2 Road Record 11-11-2 125 GF 107 99 GA 117 22.6 (11th) PP 20.1 (15th) 83.3 (5th) PK 68.6 (32nd) Tkachuk (20) Goals Leader Miller (15) Gaudreau (51) Points Leader Miller (44) Lucic (44) PIM Myers (36) Markstrom (.923) Save% Demko (.917) 3-2-0 Last 5 2-2-1 166-130-33 Overall VS 130-166-33

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 15-10-5, 2.22 GAA, .923 SV%

Vancouver: Demko (E)- 17-14-1, 2.62 GAA, .917 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Vancouver: Brandon Sutter (Covid/IR-LT), Travis Hamonic (LBI, IR-LT), Tanner Pearson (Covid/IR-LT), Bo Horvat (Covid/IR-LT), Guillaume Brisebois (Undisclosed/IR), Tucker Poolman (Undisclosed/Day To Day), Brady Keeper (Leg/IR-LT), Kyle Burroughs (Leg/Out)

Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)

-It’s been 255 days since the Flames and Canucks last played each other where Calgary won 6-2.

-Vancouver went into a slight two game postponement with 10-1-1 record. Since coming out of that they are 3-4-2 and have dropped to 7th place in the Pacific Division standings.

-Calgary is 3-2-0 in their last five, the first time they’ve had more wins than losses in a stretch since a four game winning streak from Nov 18-23.

-With Darryl Sutter’s comments in the media after the 5-1 loss to St. Louis, expect Jacob Markstrom to be back in net again tonight. He’s started the last six Flames games and is an even 3-3-0, but has surrendered 13 goals in those three defeats.

-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk will look to get back on the scoresheet after having their six game point streaks snapped. Over that stretch the two combined for 28 points.

-Mikael Backlund has scored goals in back to back games for the first time this season.

-Despite their current home struggles, the Flames are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games at the Dome against Vancouver.

Game Social

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Vancouver Canucks SBN Coverage: Nucks Misconduct

Wake With Elias: Canucks Crush the Jets https://t.co/pGZKjvERag — Nucks Misconduct (@nucksmisconduct) January 28, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 1 - St. Louis Blues 5

Vancouver Canucks 5 - Winnipeg Jets 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund (C): points in four of his last five games

Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller (C): 8 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube (F): 1 point in last 13 games

Vancouver Canucks

Alex Chiasson (F): 2 points in last 15 games

Last Time They Tangled

5/19/21: Calgary Flames 6 - Vancouver Canucks 2