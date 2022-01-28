The Tinderbox, Ep. 72: Flames & Blues, Trade Talks & Dennis Wideman

The Tinderbox Podcast
We’re back with another Calgary Flames filled podcast! Today the crew is recapping the Flames 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. We also dig into goaltending, trades, Johnny Gaudreau, Dennis Wideman and much more!
Episode 72: Hosted by Mark, Maddie and Gordie
-Flames 5-1 loss to the Blues
-Flames 6-0, 62 shot effort against Columbus
-When will we see Dan Vladar again?
-Defensive woes and should the Flames make a move?
-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk love
<break>
-Dennis Wideman Anniversary
-Evander Kane is back in the NHL
-Flames upcoming homestand/What’s the deal with the Coyotes?
-What jersey should be the Flames reverse retro jersey next season?
