The Tinderbox, Ep. 72: Flames & Blues, Trade Talks & Dennis Wideman

The Tinderbox Podcast

We’re back with another Calgary Flames filled podcast! Today the crew is recapping the Flames 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues Thursday night. We also dig into goaltending, trades, Johnny Gaudreau, Dennis Wideman and much more!

Episode 72: Hosted by Mark, Maddie and Gordie

-Flames 5-1 loss to the Blues

-Flames 6-0, 62 shot effort against Columbus

-When will we see Dan Vladar again?

-Defensive woes and should the Flames make a move?

-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk love

<break>

-Dennis Wideman Anniversary

-Evander Kane is back in the NHL

-Flames upcoming homestand/What’s the deal with the Coyotes?

-What jersey should be the Flames reverse retro jersey next season?

