The Morning After St. Louis: Another Tough Night In St. Louis

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Back To Backlund: Mikael Backlund deposited the Flames only goal of the evening, giving him tallies in back to back games. It’s the first time he’s done that this season and it gives him a point in four out of his last five games.

-Streaks Are Over: Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were held off the score sheet last night. That omission snapped their six game point streak that started in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on January 7th.

Not So Friendly St. Louis: The Flames 5-1 loss last night probably shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise. Calgary is 4-11-0 in their last 15 trips to St. Louis.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

Hear #Flames head coach Darryl Sutter's thoughts on tonight's game in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/wZuhkV7ns9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 28, 2022