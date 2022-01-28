 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After St. Louis: Another Tough Night In St. Louis

Calgary hasn't fared well in the Gateway To The West.

By markparkinson14 and MGMacGillivray
Calgary Flames v St Louis Blues Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - St. Louis Blues 5

Tidbits

-Back To Backlund: Mikael Backlund deposited the Flames only goal of the evening, giving him tallies in back to back games. It’s the first time he’s done that this season and it gives him a point in four out of his last five games.

-Streaks Are Over: Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were held off the score sheet last night. That omission snapped their six game point streak that started in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on January 7th.

Not So Friendly St. Louis: The Flames 5-1 loss last night probably shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise. Calgary is 4-11-0 in their last 15 trips to St. Louis.

