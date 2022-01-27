HOTN: Mikael Backlund Provides The Only Spark For The Flames

Highlight Of The Night

Well, the Blue certainly got their pound of flash tonight, getting back at the Flames in St. Louis. Calgary hung seven on the Blues Monday night, but that certainly wasn’t the case tonight. Calgary would only muster one marker on the evening and it came from Mikael Backlund, who with a little more luck, might have had a hat trick.

Backlund’s second goal in as many games tied the game at 1-1, but after that it was all St. Louis and the Flames winning streak would stall at two games.