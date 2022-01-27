The Goal Scoring Machine That Is The Calgary Flames Visits St. Louis Tonight

Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Blues, 6 PM MT, Enterprise Center, St. Louis MO
Calgary Flames 20-12-6 (46 pts) - St. Louis Blues 25-12-5 (55 pts)
TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) St. Louis (+100) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|St. Louis Blues
|20-12-6
|Record
|25-12-5
|46
|Points
|55
|4th Pacific
|Division
|3rd Central
|6-4-4
|Home Record
|16-4-2
|14-8-2
|Road Record
|9-8-3
|124
|GF
|145
|94
|GA
|114
|23.2 (11th)
|PP
|28.9 (3rd)
|83.6 (6th)
|PK
|84.3 (3rd)
|Tkachuk (20)
|Goals Leader
|Kyrou (16)
|Gaudreau (51)
|Points Leader
|Kyrou (41)
|Lucic (38)
|PIM
|Krug (30)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Husso (.943)
|3-2-0
|Last 5
|3-2-0
|85-87-14
|Overall VS
|87-85-14
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Vladar (E)- 5-3-1, 2.73 GAA, .910 SV%
St. Louis: Husson (E)- 8-2-1, 1.88, .943 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
St. Louis: Scott Perunovich (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Just The Facts (Mostly Facts)
-The Flames just played St. Louis on Monday and hung 7 goals on them. In that win, 12 members of the Flames collected a point.
-Speaking of points, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have points in six straight games. Tkachuk has six goals and nine assists while Gaudreau has two goals and 15 assists.
-The Flames have been lighting it up in their last three wins. They scored five against the Panthers, seven against the Blues and six against the Blue Jackets.
-The Blues meanwhile are doing the exact opposite. In their last three losses they gave up five to Pittsburgh, six to Toronto and the aforementioned seven to the Flames.
-Despite the throttling the Flames gave St. Louis they have won 8 out of their last 11.
-Two the NHL’s best special teams go head to head tonight. St. Louis had the 2nd best PP and 3rd best PK in league, while the Flames are 11th and 6th overall in those respective categories. St. Louis was 0-2 in the last meeting on the PP and 3-5 on the PK.
-Calgary has PPG’s in three of their last four games.
-There could be different goalies in net tonight. St. Louis could (and should) go with Ville Husso who has won six in a row, with one shutout and three one goal efforts. Meanwhile Dan Vladar could see action for the first time since he got pounded in Carolina back on January 7th in a 6-3 loss.
-3-10-0 is what the Flames record is in their last 13 trips to St. Louis and the Blues are sporting a pretty impressive 16-4-2 record at Enterprise Center this season. Calgary also has dropped three of the last four meetings between these two in St. Louis.
Game Social
@matchstickscgy, @stlouisgametime, @nhlflames, @stlouisblues, #Flames, #stlblues #CGYvsSTL
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
St. Louis Blues SBN Coverage: St. Louis Game Time
For over a decade, the Blues have found themselves in a unique situation with their goaltenders. #stlblues https://t.co/4sloFIdJC9— St. Louis Game Time (@StLouisGameTime) January 26, 2022
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 0
St. Louis Blues 1 - Calgary Flames 7
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Sean Monahan (C): 3 goals in last 5 games
St. Louis Blues
Vladimir Tarasenko (F): 5 assists in last 4 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Trevor Lewis (F): 2 points in last 15 games
St. Louis Blues
Klim Kostin (C): Hasn’t scored a goal since a two goal effort on opening night (10/18), 27 games ago
Last Time They Tangled
1/24: Calgary Flames 7 - St. Louis Blues 1
Loading comments...