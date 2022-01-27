The Morning After Columbus: SHOTS FOR EVERYBODY!

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 0

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Let’s Get Some Shots: The Flames fired 62 SOG in their 6-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. That 62 shot effort is a franchise record.

-A First & Some Firsts In A While: Erik Gudbranson scored his first goal as a member of the Flames last night and that marker was his first in 60 games. And from the “been a while” files, Mikael Backlund scored his 5th of the season last night, which is his first in 18 games.

-The Bread Rises: Andrew Mangiapane did what he does best last night: score on the road. His career best 19th of the season was his 18th on the road, putting him in the lead for road tallies, one goal ahead of Leon Draisaitl.

-Shut ‘Em Out: Jacob Markstrom didn’t have a “heavy” workload on the night, but he stopped all 23 shots Columbus sent his way earning his league leading 6th shutout of the season.

-Streaking: Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk continued their tear as well, with each collecting at least a point in six straight. Tkachuk scored twice giving him his 4th 20 goal season in the NHL.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Stayed the course."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets, a victory that featured 62 shots on net. pic.twitter.com/qAIPfW4kLa — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 27, 2022