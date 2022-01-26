 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HOTN: Offence Takes A Back Seat To Goaltending

The Flames hung six on Columbus, but Jacob Markstrom made it possible for the final outcome to happen,

By markparkinson14
NHL: Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets

Highlight Of The Night

Calgary Flames 6 - Columbus Blue Jackets 0

When a team scores six times in a game and unleashes 62 SOG, you’d think something from that end of the rink would end up in this column, but not last night. Jacob Markstrom takes home that honour with a 23 save shutout, his league leading 6th on the season. And he ended up here with a spectacular save while the Flames were only up 1-0 in the first period.

I’m not going to describe it, just watch and stare in awe as Markstrom gets acrobatic to keep the puck out of the net and the Flames lead intact.

