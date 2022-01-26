Flames route the Blue Jackets and get a big win in the Buckeye State

Scoring

First Period

CGY [1] Backlund (5) (Coleman) 4:21

Second Period

CGY [2] Mangiapane (19) (Zadorov, Lucic) 15:14

CGY [3] Tkachuk (19) (Gaudreau, Andersson) 19:54

Third Period

CGY [4] Lindholm (14) (Gaudreau, Hanifin) 00:30

CGY [5] Gudbranson (1) (Ruzicka) 6:55

CGY [6] Tkachuk (20) (Gaudreau) 7:36

Advanced Stats for the Flames

65.69 CF% (Corsi For %)

17 High Danger Scoring Chances

77.46 xGF% (Expected Goals For %)

After coming off a huge 7-1 win on Monday night against the Blues and gaining some much-needed momentum and confidence… the Flames did not miss a beat as they grab the big two points in the Buckeye state and defeat the Blue Jackets 6-0. This game started out with some very fast-paced hockey from both teams, but as it went on the Flames continued to outplay the Blue Jackets.

To start the rally the Flames got an early goal from a struggling Mikael Backlund who snapped his 18 game goalless streak with a beautiful clapper from the hash marks. Another player that the Flames need to get going. A great 20 minutes of play as the team (specifically the first line) remained on top of the Blue Jackets and got a goal as a result of their relentless pressure.

BACKS!!! Makes it 1-0 off a light clapper from the hash marks #Flames pic.twitter.com/rbzQUP9T3E — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

The Flames didn't stop in the first either as they continued that strong start by pummeling the Jackets 23-8 in shots on net in the second. Andrew Mangiapane would get his first goal of 2022 and his first in 8 games. Also with that goal, Mr. Andrew Eat Bread reached the century mark in career points. This one needed to be reviewed, as it looked like a tip-in with a high stick but after the refs discussed with the big guns in Toronto, it was a good goal.

FINALLY!!! ANDREW EAT BREAD!!! Tips one in to make it 2-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/JCFLz75j7T — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

Later on, in the period Johnny Gaudreau would pickpocket a Blue Jackets forward and would put a perfect pass on to the stick of Matthew Tkachuk who would make a d-man bite on a filthy toe drag to make it 3-0. These two have a combined 13 points in the last two contests and continue to put the league on notice.

CHUCKYYY!! Gets the d-man to bite on a filthy move and shoots it upstairs to make it 3-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/iZDStRpYOR — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

Then 30 seconds into the third period the Flames didn't miss a beat, as Elias Lindholm got his 14th of the year and made it 4-0 thanks to phenomenal coast-to-coast play from Johnny Hockey. The chemistry between the first line trio remains sharp, as they keep showing the league that they mean business.

LINDHOLM!!! Off a beautiful sequence and rush from Johnny Hockey makes it 4-0. Johnny Gaudreau is a bad bad man #Flames pic.twitter.com/X1S92LrHtJ — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

About 7 minutes later, Erik Gudbranson would get his first goal as a Flame off a seeing eye shot to make it 5-0. Ending a 60 game goalless drought. The third pairing of Gudbranson and Zadorov has been playing steadily over the last handful of games.

GUDDYYY!! Gets his first as a Flame with a seeing eye shot to make it 5-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/MutHfXQfYA — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

Minutes later, Johnny Gaudreau would make yet another beautiful play in the offensive zone and feed Matthew Tkachuk for his second of the game. The Flames most consistent line of the season has combined for 28 points in their last 4 games. What a great stretch for the trio in the month of January.

CHUCKYYY!!! Gets his second of the game thanks to a beautiful feed from Johnny Hockey to make it 6-0 #Flames pic.twitter.com/47BmZKf2Ti — Taranjot Vining  (@Str8OuttaCGY) January 27, 2022

In the game, the boys from Cowtown would go on to break a franchise record in shots on goal, beating out the record set by the Atlanta Flames in 1977 (59 shots). The Flames would end the night with 62 shots. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom remained steady, as he blanked the Jackets to grab his 6th shutout of the season. All in all a full 60 minute game from the team without letting the foot off the gas pedal. A couple of Flames finished the night with some milestones, as Andrew Mangiapane notched his 100th career point with a goal and Elias Lindholm notched his 400th career point with a goal. Darryl Sutter must be a happy happy man right now.

Flame(s) of the Game

The whole team.