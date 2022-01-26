Calgary Tries To Extend Their Winning Streak To Two Games While Visiting Columbus

Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 PM MT, Nationwide Arena, Columbus OH

Calgary Flames 19-12-6 (44 pts) - Columbus Blue Jackets 18-20-1 (37 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Columbus (+100) O/U: 6

Head To Head Calgary Flames Columbus Blue Jackets 19-12-6 Record 18-20-1 44 Points 37 4th Pacific Division 5th Metropolitan 6-4-4 Home Record 11-8-1 13-8-2 Road Record 7-12-0 118 GF 118 94 GA 138 23.9 (11th) PP 15.0 (28th) 83.5 (7th) PK 79.7 (18th) Tkachuk (18) Goals Leader Jenner (16) Gaudreau (48) Points Leader Jenner (27) Lucic (38) PIM Peeke (26) Markstrom (.924) Save% Merzlinkins (.912) 2-3-0 Last 5 2-3-0 29-32-0 Overall VS 32-29-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 14-9-5, 2.21 GAA, SV% .924

Columbus: Merzlinkins (E)- 14-10-1, 3.06 GAA, .912 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Columbus: Nathan Gerbe (Hip/IR-NR), Daniil Tarasov (LBI-IR), Juston Danforth (Knee/IR)

Just The Facts

-From 2011-13 four straight games between these two went beyond regulation (3 shootout, 1 OT) with each team splitting 2-2

-Since coming into the league the Flames and Blue Jackets have locked horns 61 times and 15 of those have gone beyond regulation (8 OT, 7 SO)

-Since coming back from the Christmas Break, Columbus is 4-7-0, giving up 37 goals in those 7 losses (two seven goal losses and one 9 goal loss)

-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have combined for 24 points in their last 5 games

-The Flames have won four in a row over Columbus, averaging 4.7 goals per game during that streak

Game Social

Twitter: @matchstickscgy, @cbjcannon, @nhlflames, @bluejacketsnhl, #Flames, #CBJ

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Columbus Blue Jackets SBN Coverage: The Cannon

This week, @PaleDragonCbus and @rachelbules discuss the one year anniversary of the PLD trade and the future of Laine and Roslovic in Columbus.



They also recap the last week of games, and preview the week ahead#CBJ https://t.co/ABNUM0x2bv — The Cannon (@cbjcannon) January 25, 2022

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 7 - St. Louis Blues 1

Columbus Blue Jackets 1 - Ottawa Senators 2

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 13 points in last 5 games

Columbus Blue Jackets

Jakub Voracek (F): 4 assists in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in all 16 games he’s played in this season

Columbus Blue Jackets

Andrew Peeke (D): 1 goal in 39 games

Last Time They Tangled

3/4/2020: Calgary Flames 3 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2