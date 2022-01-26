Calgary Tries To Extend Their Winning Streak To Two Games While Visiting Columbus

Calgary Flames @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 5 PM MT, Nationwide Arena, Columbus OH
Calgary Flames 19-12-6 (44 pts) - Columbus Blue Jackets 18-20-1 (37 pts)
TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Columbus (+100) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|19-12-6
|Record
|18-20-1
|44
|Points
|37
|4th Pacific
|Division
|5th Metropolitan
|6-4-4
|Home Record
|11-8-1
|13-8-2
|Road Record
|7-12-0
|118
|GF
|118
|94
|GA
|138
|23.9 (11th)
|PP
|15.0 (28th)
|83.5 (7th)
|PK
|79.7 (18th)
|Tkachuk (18)
|Goals Leader
|Jenner (16)
|Gaudreau (48)
|Points Leader
|Jenner (27)
|Lucic (38)
|PIM
|Peeke (26)
|Markstrom (.924)
|Save%
|Merzlinkins (.912)
|2-3-0
|Last 5
|2-3-0
|29-32-0
|Overall VS
|32-29-0
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 14-9-5, 2.21 GAA, SV% .924
Columbus: Merzlinkins (E)- 14-10-1, 3.06 GAA, .912 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Columbus: Nathan Gerbe (Hip/IR-NR), Daniil Tarasov (LBI-IR), Juston Danforth (Knee/IR)
Just The Facts
-From 2011-13 four straight games between these two went beyond regulation (3 shootout, 1 OT) with each team splitting 2-2
-Since coming into the league the Flames and Blue Jackets have locked horns 61 times and 15 of those have gone beyond regulation (8 OT, 7 SO)
-Since coming back from the Christmas Break, Columbus is 4-7-0, giving up 37 goals in those 7 losses (two seven goal losses and one 9 goal loss)
-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have combined for 24 points in their last 5 games
-The Flames have won four in a row over Columbus, averaging 4.7 goals per game during that streak
Game Social
Twitter: @matchstickscgy, @cbjcannon, @nhlflames, @bluejacketsnhl, #Flames, #CBJ
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Columbus Blue Jackets SBN Coverage: The Cannon
This week, @PaleDragonCbus and @rachelbules discuss the one year anniversary of the PLD trade and the future of Laine and Roslovic in Columbus.— The Cannon (@cbjcannon) January 25, 2022
They also recap the last week of games, and preview the week ahead#CBJ https://t.co/ABNUM0x2bv
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 7 - St. Louis Blues 1
Columbus Blue Jackets 1 - Ottawa Senators 2
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Matthew Tkachuk (F): 13 points in last 5 games
Columbus Blue Jackets
Jakub Voracek (F): 4 assists in last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Brett Ritchie (F): 0 points in all 16 games he’s played in this season
Columbus Blue Jackets
Andrew Peeke (D): 1 goal in 39 games
Last Time They Tangled
3/4/2020: Calgary Flames 3 - Columbus Blue Jackets 2
