Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 7: Flames & Blues, Food Available At The Dome, Sean Monahan & Blake Coleman

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark and Michael are back with another hockey and sports filled podcast. In this episode there’s Flames talk, there’s NFL talk and even some Baseball Hall Of Fame chatter.

Episode 7: Hosted by Mark and Michael

-Flames and Blues recap

-Battle of Alberta latest

-Sean Monahan and Blake Coleman heating up

-Darryl Sutter quotes

-NFL Divisional weekend

-Overtime rules change?

-AFC/NFC Championship Weekend look ahead

-Baseball Hall Of Fame inductions