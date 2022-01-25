The Morning After St. Louis: It’s Johnny Gaudreau & Matthew Tkachuk’s World

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-600 Games: Erik Gudbranson has been a solid defender for the Flames all season and it was great to see him reach a career milestone while wearing the Flaming C. Gudbranson suited up for his 600th NHL game last night and collected an assist to go with the milestone.

-Ho Hum: It’s just another banana’s night for Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. The two combined for 9 points with Tkachuk getting five (!) assists and Gaudreau getting a goal and three helpers. That was the first time Matthew Tkachuk dished out five helpers in his career.

-Seven Is Rare: The Flames hung a rare 7 goals on the Blues last night, something they don’t accomplish very often. The last time the Flames put that many in the net was on March 4th of 2021 in a 7-3 defeat of the Ottawa Senators. That night was coincidentally the same night the Flames fired Geoff Ward and hired Darryl Sutter.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shares his thoughts on the 7-1 win over the Blues. pic.twitter.com/F2CyX6T3VA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 25, 2022