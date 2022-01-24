HOTN: Chris Tanev Puts The Flames Up For Good

Well, it didn’t start well with St. Louis scoring on their first shot of the night, but then it all went downhill for the Blues from there on out.

The Blues would never score again, only collect 20 more shots for the game (they only had 9 after two periods) and Calgary would reel off seven straight goals with Chris Tanev getting the game winner.

Johnny Gaudreau would start his ridiculous night off (4 point night) by cruising into the Blues zone and show incredible patience with the puck on his stick. He had many options, but Gaudreau opted to wait for Chris Tanev trailing the play and would find the Flames defenceman wide open and he would not miss. Tanev would fire home the puck and give Calgary a 2-1 lead that they would not surrender.