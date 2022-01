Slumping Flames Take On Streaking Blues Tonight In Calgary

Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 18-12-6 (42 pts) - St. Louis Blues 25-11-5 (55 pts)

TV: SN1 - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-125) St. Louis (+105) O/U: 5.5

Head To Head Calgary Flames St. Louis Blues 18-12-6 Record 25-11-5 42 Points 55 5th Pacific Division 2nd Central 5-4-4 Home Record 16-4-2 13-8-2 Road Record 9-7-3 111 GF 144 93 GA 107 Tkachuk (18) Goals Leader Kyrou (16) Gaudreau (44) Points Leader Kyrou (41) Lucic (38) PIM Krug (28) Markstrom (.924) Save% Lindgren (.958) 23.1 (11th) PP 29.4 (2nd) 83.2 (7th) PK 85.3 (4th) 1-4-0 Last 5 4-1-0 84-87-14 Overall VS 87-84-14

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 13-9-5, 2.25 GAA, .924 SV%

St. Louis: Binnington (E)- 11-8-3, 3.05 GAA, .906 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

St. Louis: Pavel Buchnevich (Covid/Out), Scott Perunovich (Undisclosed/Out)

Just The Facts

-St. Louis has won 3 in a row and 8 out of their last 10 (32 GF in the 8 wins)

-Calgary has dropped 9 of their last 12 (39 GA in the 9 losses)

-Calgary has dropped 3 in a row at the Saddledome to St. Louis.

-St. Louis has two goaltenders in the Top 10 in Save% (Lindgren 5 GP, .958 and Husso 12 GP, .941)

-Last time Calgary swept a season series from St. Louis was in 2011, going 4-0-0

-Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have combined for 15 points in their last 5 games

What’s Happening With the Opposition?

St. Louis Blues SBN Coverage: St. Louis Game Time

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Edmonton Oilers 5

St. Louis Blues 3 - Vancouver Canucks 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk (F): 8 points in last 5 games

St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug (D): 4 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Andrew Mangiapane (F): Hasn’t scored at home since 11/9 (9 games)

St. Louis Blues

James Neal (F): 0 points in last 10 games

Last Time They Tangled

1/28/20: St. Louis Blues 5 - Calgary Flames 4