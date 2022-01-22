 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Flames & Oilers Meet In Edmonton Tonight

Calgary will look to take advantage of an Edmonton team that has lost 13 of their last 15.

By markparkinson14
/ new
Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers, 8 PM MT, Rogers Place, Edmonton AB

Calgary Flames 18-11-6 (42 pts) - Edmonton Oilers 18-16-2 (38 pts)

TV: CBC, SN, CITY - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-120) Edmonton (+100) O/U: 6

Head To Head
Calgary Flames Edmonton Oilers
18-11-6 Record 18-16-2
42 Points 38
5th Pacific Division 7th Pacific
108 GF 115
88 GA 123
Mangiapane (18) Goals Leader Draisaitl (26)
Gaudreau (48) Points Leader Draisaitl (54)
Lucic (38) PIM Kassian (31)
Markstrom (.926) Save% Skinner (.907)
22.6 (11th) PP 29.4 (2nd)
84.6 (5th) PK 77.5 (22nd)
1-4-0 Last 5 0-4-1
139-129-19 Overall VS 129-139-19

Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)

Flames: Markstrom (E)- 13-8-5, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%

Oilers: Koskinen (E)- 12-8-1, 3.33 GAA. .895 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)

Edmonton: Zack Kassian (Illness/Out), Mike Smith (Thumb/Out), Zach Hyman (Covid/Out), Tyson Barrie (UBI/Out), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (LBI/IR-LT), Slater Koekkoek (Covid/Out), Oscar Klefbom (Shoulder/IR-LT), Josh Archibald (Chest/IR-LT)

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Edmonton Oilers SBN Coverage: Copper & Blue

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 1

Edmonton Oilers 0 - Florida Panthers 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Florida Panthers v Calgary Flames Photo by Jenn Pierce/NHLI via Getty Images

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 7 points in last 5 games

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Leon Draisaitl (C): 3 points last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube (C): 2 points in last 11 games

Edmonton Oilers

Kris Russell (D): 2 points in last 15 games

Last Time They Tangled

10/16: Calgary Flames 2 @ Edmonton Oilers 5

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...