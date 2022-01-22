The Flames & Oilers Meet In Edmonton Tonight

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers, 8 PM MT, Rogers Place, Edmonton AB
Calgary Flames 18-11-6 (42 pts) - Edmonton Oilers 18-16-2 (38 pts)
TV: CBC, SN, CITY - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (-120) Edmonton (+100) O/U: 6
|Calgary Flames
|Edmonton Oilers
|18-11-6
|Record
|18-16-2
|42
|Points
|38
|5th Pacific
|Division
|7th Pacific
|108
|GF
|115
|88
|GA
|123
|Mangiapane (18)
|Goals Leader
|Draisaitl (26)
|Gaudreau (48)
|Points Leader
|Draisaitl (54)
|Lucic (38)
|PIM
|Kassian (31)
|Markstrom (.926)
|Save%
|Skinner (.907)
|22.6 (11th)
|PP
|29.4 (2nd)
|84.6 (5th)
|PK
|77.5 (22nd)
|1-4-0
|Last 5
|0-4-1
|139-129-19
|Overall VS
|129-139-19
Starting Goalies (E=Expected, C=Confirmed)
Flames: Markstrom (E)- 13-8-5, 2.18 GAA, .926 SV%
Oilers: Koskinen (E)- 12-8-1, 3.33 GAA. .895 SV%
Injury Report
Calgary: Tyler Pitlick (Undisclosed/Day To Day)
Edmonton: Zack Kassian (Illness/Out), Mike Smith (Thumb/Out), Zach Hyman (Covid/Out), Tyson Barrie (UBI/Out), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (LBI/IR-LT), Slater Koekkoek (Covid/Out), Oscar Klefbom (Shoulder/IR-LT), Josh Archibald (Chest/IR-LT)
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Edmonton Oilers SBN Coverage: Copper & Blue
BATTLE OF ALBERTA: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames https://t.co/a8CrJ3X4cq— Copper & Blue (@CopperandBlue) January 22, 2022
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 1
Edmonton Oilers 0 - Florida Panthers 6
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Johnny Gaudreau (F): 7 points in last 5 games
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl (C): 3 points last 5 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Dillon Dube (C): 2 points in last 11 games
Edmonton Oilers
Kris Russell (D): 2 points in last 15 games
Last Time They Tangled
10/16: Calgary Flames 2 @ Edmonton Oilers 5
Loading comments...