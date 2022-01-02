Flames Ride 2nd Period Onslaught to Victory in Chicago

Goals Summary Team 1st 2nd 3rd Final Team 1st 2nd 3rd Final Calgary Flames 1 2 2 5 Chicago Blackhawks 1 0 0 1

First Period

CHI [1] - Debrincat (18) (Kane, Borgstrom) 9:41

CGY [1] - Tkachuk (14) (Gaudreau, Hanifin) 13:13

Second Period

CGY [2] - Lindholm (12) (Monahan, Gaudreau) PP 9:08

CGY [3] - Lewis (3) (Coleman, Andersson) SH 17:46

Third Period

CGY [4] - Kylington (4) (Lucic) EN 18:05

CGY [5] - Gaudreau (13) (Tkachuk, Backlund) 18:34

Shots Summary Team 1st 2nd 3rd Final Team 1st 2nd 3rd Final Calgary Flames 6 26 10 42 Chicago Blackhawks 11 9 11 31

Recap

The Calgary Flames entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks coming off of a wild 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. They were looking for a much better defensive performance after lapses against the Kraken and for the most part they would get it. Chicago on the other hand was playing less than 24 hours after being embarrassed 6-1 by Nashville yesterday. Jacob Markstrom got the start for the Flames while Chicago countered with Anton Soderblom who was making his first NHL start.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring in the first period with Alex Debrincat beating Markstrom with a quick snap shot from the slot after being set up by Patrick Kane. The lead didn’t last long though as Calgary answered with Johnny Gaudreau setting up Matthew Tkachuk for a one-time goal in the Chicago zone. Despite the extended break that top line continues to be simply outstanding.

Midway through the second period and during a sequence of three straight Flames powerplays, Calgary surged ahead with Elias Lindholm beating Soderblom low-blocker off a nice quick pass from Sean Monahan. Later in the period the lead was extended thanks to some nice shorthanded forechecking by Blake Coleman as he forced a turnover and found Trevor Lewis alone in front and he deposited a nifty backhand to make it 3-1.

Calgary finished the second period with 26 shots on net which tied a team record dating all the way back to 1986 against New Jersey. Welcome to the NHL Mr. Soderblom!

Chicago pushed hard during the middle 10 minutes of the third period but they were unable to narrow the score thanks to a nice toe save by Markstrom and a pair of posts being hit by Kane. Calgary would seal it with Oliver Kylington hitting a long empty netter. Johnny Gaudreau would also get in on the fun about thirty seconds later with a nice wrist shot over Soderblom’s shoulder. The goal was his third point of the game and sixth point the last two games since the Flames returned to action.

Calgary wins their second in a row and moves to 17-7-6 on the year. They currently sit third in the Pacific by points but first by points percentage. They are one point behind Anaheim with five games in hand and five points behind Vegas with five games in hand as well.

Final Thoughts

That was a far better defensive performance as Calgary limited Chicago’s dangerous chances and when they did get them, Markstrom was up to the test

Johnny Gaudreau deserves to get paid. He was buzzing again tonight and is up to 36 points in 30 games.

Mikael Backlund deserves a goal. He has been snake bitten of late but at least got an assist on the Flames fifth goal. Backlund is known for being a slow-starter but look out as eventually he is going to start converting these chances.

The first line is simply outstanding. I don’t really know how else to say it but they continue to be one of the league’s very best lines. Six points between the three of them tonight and they look to still be getting better.

Flame of the Game

Johnny Gaudreau (F): He gets the nod for the second straight game but has earned it in both as he was dominant again tonight. Go Johnny Go!