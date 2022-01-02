HOTN: Some Nice Stick Work From Trevor Lewis Gets The Flames A Goal

Highlight Of The Night

If you had Trevor Lewis as the Flames player that was going to snag the HOTN before tonight’s game then you have quite a year in store for you! But, that’s exactly what happened.

Calgary was staked to a 2-1 lead and were looking for more, but found themselves on the PK. Did that matter? Nope. Blake Coleman chipped a puck into the Chicago end and his relentless pursuit of the puck was just what the Flames needed. He would corral the puck and find an open Trevor Lewis who would go forehand to backhand and find the roof of the net. The goal would give the Flames a 3-1 lead and the SHG was the 9th of Lewis’s career.