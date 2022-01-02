 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Hot Johnny Gaudreau Leads The Flames Into Chicago Tonight

The Flames are hitting the road for what seems like the millionth time this season.

NHL: JAN 07 Flames at Blackhawks Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks, 5 PM MT, United Center, Chicago IL

Calgary Flames 16-7-6 (38 pts) - Chicago Blackhawks 11-16-4 (26 pts)

TV: SN - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-105) Chicago (-115) O/U: 5.5

The Flames are hitting the road for four games over the next six days and they start with a visit to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.

The Flames had a third period goal explosion on Thursday night to secure a 6-4 victory in Seattle for the first time ever. Calgary’s offence was on full display as Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk had three point night’s apiece and looked like they hadn’t missed a beat since the Flames had their Covid outbreak. Calgary was also able to snap a season’s worst four game losing streak by defeating a scrappy and determined Kraken team on Thursday.

The Blackhawks come into this contest riding a three game losing streak that was preceded by a win one/lose one mess that took place over 13 game run where they had to go to overtime or beyond three times to get a win.

The good news for Chicago is Marc-Andre Fleury has been activated off the Covid Protocol list, but won’t be in-between the pipes this evening. His last game was a 3-2 OT loss to the Nashville Predators, which was the second to last game the Blackhawks played before the NHL shut down to the Christmas holiday/Covid. In his place Chicago has started Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia. It hasn’t gone well. Lankinen lost a 4-3 OT decision to the Dallas Stars and Delia was hammered by the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Saturday.

Chicago has been a place the Flames have enjoyed playing lately as they’ve gone 5-1-0 in their last six visits to United Center, including both games they played in The Windy City back in 2019.

Puck drop is at 5 PM MT this evening.

Head To Head
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks
16-7-6 Record 11-16-4
38 Points 26
3rd Pacific Division 7th Central
91 GF 70
66 GA 103
Mangiapane (18) Goals Leader DeBrincat (17)
Gaudreau (33) Points Leader Kane (25)
Lucic (33) PIM Dach (27)
Markstrom (.929) Save% Fleury (.913)
23.3 (10th) PP 18.0 (20th)
84.9 (4th) PK 75.3 (29th)
1-3-1 Last 5 1-2-2
83-86-26 Overall VS 86-83-26

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed)
Player Record GAA Save%
Flames: Markstrom (E) 11-6-5 2.03 .929
Blackhawks: Delia (E) 0-1-1 9.00 .571

Injury Report
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks
Dan Vladar- Covid
IR-NR 		Marc-Andre Fleury- Covid
IR-NR
Brett Ritchie- LBI
IR 		Brett Connolly- Suspension
OUT
Tyler Johnson- Neck
IR-LT
Kevin Lankinen- Covid
IR
Reese Johnson- Collarbone
IR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Chicago Blackhawks SBN Coverage: Second City Hockey

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 6 - Seattle Kraken 4

Chicago Blackhawks 1 - Nashville Predators 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames v Seattle Kraken Photo by Abbie Parr/NHLI via Getty Images

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 6 points in last 5 games

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Patrick Kane (F): 3 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 3 goals in last 13 games

Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon Hagel (F): 1 goal in last 8 games

