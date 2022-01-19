Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep.6: The Flames Are Playing A Lot Of Hockey In February

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast
Mark & Michael are back with a full on NHL and NFL podcast for your listening pleasure! We break down Calgary’s makeup game schedule, future contracts and the NFL playoffs.
Episode 6 Hosted By: Mark and Michael
-Flames makeup game schedule
-Recap of Calgary’s 5-1 victory over the Panthers
-Johnny Gaudreau & Matthew Tkachuk are getting PAID
-Who to keep, who jettison
<break>
-The Oilers vs the media
-NFL Playoffs recap and look ahead
If you enjoyed this podcast you can find past episodes of The Tinderbox, Behind Enemy Lines and Mark & Michael’s Musings at iTunes, Google Podcasts or Spotify. Just search for Matchsticks and Gasoline!
Loading comments...