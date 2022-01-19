Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep.6: The Flames Are Playing A Lot Of Hockey In February

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark & Michael are back with a full on NHL and NFL podcast for your listening pleasure! We break down Calgary’s makeup game schedule, future contracts and the NFL playoffs.

Episode 6 Hosted By: Mark and Michael

-Flames makeup game schedule

-Recap of Calgary’s 5-1 victory over the Panthers

-Johnny Gaudreau & Matthew Tkachuk are getting PAID

-Who to keep, who jettison

-The Oilers vs the media

-NFL Playoffs recap and look ahead

