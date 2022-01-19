The Morning After Florida: Johnny Gaudreau Gets 40 Again

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Johnny Goes For 40: Johnny Gaudreau had a four assist night, but it was the first assist that was a significant milestone. That helper gave him his 40th point on the season which means he’s collected at least 40 pts in every season he’s been a member of the Calgary Flames.

-Multiple Mony: Sean Monahan climbed out of the rejuvenation machine and had himself a multi goal game last night. It’s his first of the season and first since a two goal effort against Montreal on March 13, 2021.

-Bennett Gets Some Love: Sam Bennett made his return to Calgary for the first time since being traded. He was given a video tribute by the Flames and then proceeded to score the Panthers only goal on the evening.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I thought Marky was really solid for us."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after tonight's 5-1 win over the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/7JFWoxm4jQ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

"It's just nice to get back into the win column."



Hear from Matthew Tkachuk following tonight's 5-1 victory over the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/XtT6Az3q2G — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022