The Morning After Florida: Johnny Gaudreau Gets 40 Again

The Morning After
Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 1
Tidbits
-Johnny Goes For 40: Johnny Gaudreau had a four assist night, but it was the first assist that was a significant milestone. That helper gave him his 40th point on the season which means he’s collected at least 40 pts in every season he’s been a member of the Calgary Flames.
-Multiple Mony: Sean Monahan climbed out of the rejuvenation machine and had himself a multi goal game last night. It’s his first of the season and first since a two goal effort against Montreal on March 13, 2021.
-Bennett Gets Some Love: Sam Bennett made his return to Calgary for the first time since being traded. He was given a video tribute by the Flames and then proceeded to score the Panthers only goal on the evening.
Highlights
Post Game Reaction
"I thought Marky was really solid for us."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter checks in after tonight's 5-1 win over the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/7JFWoxm4jQ— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022
"It's just nice to get back into the win column."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022
Hear from Matthew Tkachuk following tonight's 5-1 victory over the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/XtT6Az3q2G
"When the puck goes in, you get some more confidence in your game."— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022
Sean Monahan talks about his two-goal night and Johnny Gaudreau reflects on the 5-1 win over Florida. pic.twitter.com/h3AkORSsjJ
