 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After Florida: Johnny Gaudreau Gets 40 Again

Buried in his four assist night was a career milestone for Johnny Gaud

By markparkinson14
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 5 - Florida Panthers 1

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Johnny Goes For 40: Johnny Gaudreau had a four assist night, but it was the first assist that was a significant milestone. That helper gave him his 40th point on the season which means he’s collected at least 40 pts in every season he’s been a member of the Calgary Flames.

-Multiple Mony: Sean Monahan climbed out of the rejuvenation machine and had himself a multi goal game last night. It’s his first of the season and first since a two goal effort against Montreal on March 13, 2021.

-Bennett Gets Some Love: Sam Bennett made his return to Calgary for the first time since being traded. He was given a video tribute by the Flames and then proceeded to score the Panthers only goal on the evening.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

More From Matchsticks and Gasoline

Loading comments...