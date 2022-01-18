HOTN: Sean Monahan’s Second Of The Night Gets The Nod

Highlight Of The Night

There were plenty of choices tonight for the HOTN as Calgary hung five goals on the best team in the NHL. But, we can only give it out to one highlight and we’re honoring Sean Monahan.

Monahan has been much maligned this season because his play has been less than stellar, but tonight he looked like the old Mony. He would pot two goals on the evening, one a PP marker, but his second looked like something from 4-5 years ago.

Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau would start a break out with Gaudreau cruising into the face off circle with the puck. He easily could have taken the shot, but instead Gaudreau waited for Monahan to get open, he fed him the puck and Mony did the rest. It was vintage Johnny and Mony and it was fun to see.