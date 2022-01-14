The Tinderbox, Ep. 71: Flames/Senators Game, Who To Move & The All Star Game

The Tinderbox Podcast

We’re all reunited...and it feels so good! It was a full house on The Tinderbox as Mark, Michael, Maddie and Gordie took a look at the Flames 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. They also looked at the problem areas on the team, who to move at the trade deadline and some NHL All Star Game talk as well.

Episode 71: Hosted by Mark, Maddie, Michael and Gordie

-Recapping the Flames 4-1 loss to Ottawa

-Offensive struggles outside of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk

-Are the Flames just not that good?

-Who on the roster would you move at the trade deadline?

<break>

-Are the AHL studs ever going to get a chance?

-All Star Game rosters, any snubs?

-All Star Game jerseys: yay or nay or don’t care?

-What happens at a Panthers game doesn’t stay at a Panthers game (no one wanted to discuss this with Mark)

