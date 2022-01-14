The Morning After Ottawa: Calgary’s Offence Is A No Show

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 1 - Ottawa Senators 4

-Offence?: Once again the Flames offence came up lame, this time in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Matthew Tkachuk potted the only Flames goal (with help from Chris Tanev and Johnny Gaudreau), but that was it for the Flames on the night. The loss is their 4th in a row and they’ve been outscored over that stretch 20-7.

-Matt Murray Awakens: Matt Murray was not having a good season coming into last night. He was 0-6-0 and had a Save% of .883. He had surrendered 25 goals in those six starts, yet the Flames made him look like a Vezina Trophy candidate. Murray collected his first win on the season, giving up one goal on 27 shots, for a Save% of .964. Leave it to the Flames to give a goalie his first something in a season.

-Slipping Away?: The Flames are now in 5th place in the Pacific Division and it isn’t looking good. Their 4th straight loss puts them eight points behind front running Vegas and their 48 points, but it’s time to put up or shut up for the Flames. Edmonton is at 38 points and in 6th place, just two points behind the Flames and all of the California teams have passed them in the standings as well. Yes, they have games to make up, but they have to play better now.

"It's disappointing that the energy and the emotion was lacking in our game."



Darryl Sutter checks in after tonight's 4-1 setback to the Senators. pic.twitter.com/1FSKmKcZgn — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 14, 2022