Flames Can’t Find Any Offense in Return Home Against Ottawa

Official Stats

Scoring:

1st Period

OTT [1]- Paul (5) (Formenton (5))- 1:43

OTT [2]- Paul (6) (C. Brown (14), Formenton (6))- 16:37

2nd Period

OTT [3]- Batherson (10) (Tkachuk (11))- 19:03

3rd Period

CGY [1]- Tkachuk (14) (Tanev (8), Gaudreau (24))- 0:47

OTT [4]- C. Brown (5) (N/A)- 4:52

Game Notes

-A-Paulling: Nick Paul, who had scored just 4 times all season entering tonight, scored more goals in a 10 minute span in the first period than the Flames would all night. Alex Formenton, taken with the Flames second round pick in the 2017 draft and was acquired for Curtis Lazar, assisted both tallies.

-A-Balling: Rick Ball has an innate ability to ruin streaks by mentioning them over and over during the course of his nightly calls, and tonight was no different. With Matt Murray returning from the AHL, we were oft reminded of his winless record up to that point, and lo and behold that streak is now over. Calgary was unable to make anything of some early pressure on Murray, and it was clear as the game progressed how this one was going to go.

-Winner?: Brady skated away with a tie-breaking win and an assist in the latest Tkachuk matchup, while Matthew provided the Flames lone goal with a redirection early in the third period.

-Uh oh: The brutal South-Eastern road trip could perhaps be written off due to the high-level of opponents combined with fatigue, but yet another listless loss now at home is raising some big concerns over a once promising team. The top line provided the lone score once again, while the powerplay has gone ice cold. Jacob Markstrom looks jumpy and uncomfortable in his net, and the once prominent Flames have all but lost their Sutter identity.