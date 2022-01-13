NHL All Star Rosters Announced, Johnny Gaudreau Is In For The Sixth Time

The All Star Rosters have been announced by the league and the fan vote currently finds only one member of the Flames involved and that is Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau is 10th in the league in points and leads the Flames in points with 38. This is Gaudreau's sixth all star game trip, making him the player with the third most appearances behind Alex Ovechkin and Claude Giroux.

The only other Flames player that can go would be Matthew Tkachuk if he gets enough votes as the Last Men In.

Below are the full rosters, voting rules and the game information.

The National Hockey League announced today the four divisional rosters for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend as well as the launch of the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In, which will give fans the ability to vote for the final player on each All-Star roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (Central), Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (Pacific) topped their divisions in the 2022 NHL All-Star Fan Vote™ to earn the captaincies and first roster spots for the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, which will be held Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

Thirty-six All-Star players were selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department to join the division captains. Below are the current rosters for each All-Star team, which ultimately will consist of 11 total players (nine skaters and two goaltenders):

2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Rosters

Atlantic Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Drake Batherson, OTT (1st)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th)*

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

Central Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (4th)*

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

Metropolitan Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)*

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star Appearance)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)

F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)

F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th)*

F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)

F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)

D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)

G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)

G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)

* Fan-elected captain

2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In

For the third year, the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In will allow fans to select four players from a list of 32 All-Star caliber players – one from each NHL team (determined by the League’s Hockey Operations Department). The highest vote-getters by division then will be added to their respective All-Star rosters.

Voting for the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In now is open at NHL.com/lastmenin and closes on Monday, Jan. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans will be permitted to select as few as one player and a maximum of four players per ballot. The maximum number of ballots cast per 24-hour period for each fan is 10.

How to vote:

NHL.com/lastmenin features interactive ballots available in nine languages – English, French, Czech, Finnish, German, Russian, Slovak, Spanish and Swedish – and accessible anywhere in the world.

The NHL App offers fans a mobile interactive ballot that is available on most devices.

Below are the players available, by division and NHL team, for the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Men In campaign:

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy (D)

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson (F)

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond (F)

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov (F)

Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Toffoli (F)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk (F)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Steven Stamkos (F)

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares (F)

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes: Phil Kessel (F)

Chicago Blackhawks: Seth Jones (D)

Colorado Avalanche: Nazem Kadri (F)

Dallas Stars: Jason Robertson (F)

Minnesota Wild: Ryan Hartman (F)

Nashville Predators: Roman Josi (D)

St. Louis Blues: Robert Thomas (F)

Winnipeg Jets: Mark Scheifele (F)

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov (F)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek (F)

New Jersey Devils: Jesper Bratt (F)

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal (F)

New York Rangers: Mika Zibanejad (F)

Philadelphia Flyers: Cam Atkinson (F)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel (F)

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov (F)

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks: Troy Terry (F)

Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk (F)

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse (D)

Los Angeles Kings: Drew Doughty (D)

San Jose Sharks: Logan Couture (F)

Seattle Kraken: Mark Giordano (D)

Vancouver Canucks: J.T. Miller (F)

Vegas Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault (F)

2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend Information

The 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will consist of a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, featuring four teams – one for each NHL division.

The Golden Knights and city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5. The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) before facing off in the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports).

Tickets to the 2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair™ – a four-day, 300,000-square foot family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from Feb. 3-6 – are available for purchase at NHL.com/fanfair while supplies last.

Additional details related to the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit NHL.com/fans/all-star and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL and for the latest event details. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar.