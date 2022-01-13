Calgary Returns To Home Ice To Face The Depleted/Struggling Ottawa Senators

Calgary Flames vs Ottawa Senators, 7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary AB

Calgary Flames 17-10-6 (40 pts) - Ottawa Senators 9-18-2 (20 pts)

TV: SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-110) Ottawa (-110) O/U: 6

Calgary is back home at the Saddledome after what can only be described as an eye opening road trip through the Eastern Conference. The Flames went East for four games and after a nice, easy stop in Chicago, they got a slap in the face the rest of the way. The Flames dropped three straight to Florida, Tampa and Carolina, all while being outscored 16-6. What was being billed as a trip to see where the Flames stood in the upper echelon of NHL teams, turned out to be quite a downer. The Flames found out they can be good in the Western Conference, but there’s a LONG way to go if they have any chance of competing with the NHL’s better teams.

Now, all is not bad overall. Yes, Calgary is 5th in the Pacific Division, but they also have over a dozen games that they will have to make up at some point in the season because of their own Covid shutdown and the league shutting everyone down over the holiday break. So yes, the record and standings don’t look great right now, but there’s still a ways to go for Calgary. And they will finally be able to get some home cooking as well. Of their 33 games so far this season, 22 have been on the road (13-7-2), which is just absurd. That home cooking starts tonight against a banged up, but well rested Ottawa Senators team.

Ottawa has had it rough this season. They had a streak where they lost 11 out of 13 at one point. They were ravaged by Covid and still played games, one of those a 4-0 loss to the Flames. Then they had four straight postponed. Then they came back for 13 games, lost eight of those, including a two game losing skid. Then they had six games postponed, lost to the Leafs 6-0 and then were shut down for another four games. They haven’t seen the ice since New Year’s Day, so who knows what will show up tonight.

Ottawa is once again having injury/illness issues as they take on the Flames. Currently seven players are listed as injured/out/ill on their roster and the Flames appear to be healthy. Calgary needs a win tonight, which sounds ridiculous as it’s Ottawa in town, but it’s imperative they get two points from this game. It’s a banged up team that hasn’t played in 12 days and the Flames haven’t dominated home ice when they’ve been there. Calgary is 4-3-4 at the Saddledome this season and they MUST take advantage of a Senators team that is 4-9-2 on the road.

Puck drop is at 7 PM MT from the Dome.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Ottawa Senators 17-10-6 Record 9-18-2 40 Points 20 5th Pacific Division 7th Atlantic 102 GF 78 83 GA 107 Mangiapane (18) Goals Leader Norris (14) Gaudreau (38) Points Leader Batherson (28) Gudbranson (35) PIM Tkachuk (56) Markstrom (.926) Save% Forsberg (.903) 21.4 (11th) PP 19.2 (18th) 83.7 (6th) PK 78.1 (21st) 1-3-1 Last 5 2-2-1 27-24-4 Overall VS 24-27-4

Starting Goalies (E=Expeced, C=Confirmed)

Calgary: Markstrom (E)- 12-7-5, 2.15 GAA, .926 SV%

Ottawa: Murray (E)- 0-6-0, 3.67 GAA, .883 SV%

Injury Report

Calgary: None

Ottawa: Chris Tierney (Covid/Out), Josh Brown (UBI/IR), Nikita Zaitsev (Heel/IR), Colin White (Shoulder/IR), Adam Gaudette (Illness/Day To Day), Time Stutzle (Covid/Out), Shane Pinto (Shoulder/IR)

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - Carolina Hurricanes 6

Ottawa Senators 0 - Toronto Maple Leafs 6

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Johnny Gaudreau (F): 8 points in last 5 games

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson (F): 7 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Mikael Backlund (F): 0 goals in last 14 games

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot (D): 1 goal in 29 games