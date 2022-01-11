Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 5: Flames, NFL and MLB Chatter

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast

Mark & Michael are back talking Flames and a variety of other sports topics! They’re breaking down the Flames bad trip out East, a little Jack Eichel talk and some NFL and MLB chatter as well.

If you enjoyed this podcast, download past episodes of Mark & Michael’s Musings, The Tinderbox and Behind Enemy Lines at iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast.

Episode 5: Hosted By Mark & Michael

-Flames unsuccessful four game road trip

-Johnny Gaudreau is amazing

-Jack Eichel is back

-Resurging Blake Coleman

<break>

-Dolphins/Eagles updates

-NFL Wildcard Predictions

-How much baseball is too much baseball?

-Worst/Best hindsight moment for you in sports