Mark & Michael’s Musings, Ep. 5: Flames, NFL and MLB Chatter

Mark & Michael’s Musings Podcast
Mark & Michael are back talking Flames and a variety of other sports topics! They’re breaking down the Flames bad trip out East, a little Jack Eichel talk and some NFL and MLB chatter as well.
Episode 5: Hosted By Mark & Michael
-Flames unsuccessful four game road trip
-Johnny Gaudreau is amazing
-Jack Eichel is back
-Resurging Blake Coleman
<break>
-Dolphins/Eagles updates
-NFL Wildcard Predictions
-How much baseball is too much baseball?
-Worst/Best hindsight moment for you in sports
