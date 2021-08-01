Zadorov Filing For Arbitration

Newly acquired Flames defender Nikita Zadorov has officially filed for salary arbitration this afternoon. It is apparently simply a formality accoring to the player’s agent.

Zadorov’s agent, Dan Milstein, says they filed for arb simply because of how recently the #Flames acquired him.



“There wasn’t enough time to negotiate new contract with the Flames. Discussions are ongoing and both sides are hopeful to have a contract in place soon.” — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) August 1, 2021

At 6’6” and 235 pounds, Zadorov is cut from the “Sutter hockey” mold. He was picked up on Wednesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for a third round pick from the Flames. Connor Mackey and Oliver Kylington were among the notable Flames names also eligible to file for an arbitrator but declined.