Zadorov Filing For Arbitration

New Flames D-Man Looking For Negotiations

By MilhouseFirehouse
new
NHL: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Newly acquired Flames defender Nikita Zadorov has officially filed for salary arbitration this afternoon. It is apparently simply a formality accoring to the player’s agent.

At 6’6” and 235 pounds, Zadorov is cut from the “Sutter hockey” mold. He was picked up on Wednesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks for a third round pick from the Flames. Connor Mackey and Oliver Kylington were among the notable Flames names also eligible to file for an arbitrator but declined.

