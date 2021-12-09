Juuso Valimaki Sent Back To Stockton...Again

The Flames announced today that they have sent Juuso Valimaki back to Stockton to play with the Heat.

It's been a weird week for Valimaki who was sent to Stockton last Thursday, played well with the Heat, then was called back up to Calgary, didn't play with the Flames and then was sent back down to the AHL this afternoon. Got all that?

The thought was he and Michael Stone may get a game in the next two after back to back rough outings by Nikita Zadorov and Erik Gudbranson, but apparently that isn't the case. Both Flames defencemen are in the lineup tonight and Valimaki is sticking around the West Coast as Calgary gets ready for a two game homestand.

Darryl Sutter clearly sees something or doesn't see something in Valimaki as he's only played in 8 games so far this season with the Flames.