Projected Lines: No Changes To The D Pairings

Projected Lines

Calgary Flames vs Carolina Hurricanes, 7 PM MT

Get ready for a complete implosion on the Twitter Machine. The Flames aren’t making any changes to their defence pairings as they return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes. It was thought the Flames would replace Nikita Zadorov and/or Erik Gudbranson after back to back “rough” performances, especially with Juuso Valimaki being recalled from Stockton. But alas, Darryl Sutter will stick with his third pairing as the Flames begin a two game homestand tonight.

The only change to the Flames lineup will be Jacob Markstrom getting the start in goal after getting the night off against San Jose on Tuesday.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Dillon Dube

Brad Richardson - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Oliver Kylington - Christopher Tanev

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom