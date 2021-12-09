Carolina And Sebastian Aho Send Flames To Third Loss In A Row With 2-1 OT Victory

Complete Stats

Statistics Calgary Flames Carolina Hurricanes 1 Goals 2 10-7-8-2 (27) Shots 8-6-8-4 (26) 22 Hits 17 13 Blocked Shots 13 0-5 PP 0-3 3-3 PK 5-5

Calgary Flames - Carolina Hurricanes 1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period Overtime Total Calgary Flames 0 1 0 0 1 Carolina Hurricanes 1 0 0 1 2

Scoring

1st Period: CAR 4:14- Aho (Slavin/Niederreiter)

2nd Period: CGY 7:23- Hanifin (Andersson/Lindholm)

3rd Period: None

OT: CAR 4:07- Aho (Andersen)

The Flames losing streak, even with getting a point tonight, is now at three games as the Carolina Hurricanes sent Calgary to defeat 2-1 in overtime tonight. The Flames inability to win in overtime is not even comical at this point, it’s concerning. The Flames are now 1-6 in OT on the season and at some point it has to get better.

This was a defensive slog in the mud for a good chunk of the game. Both teams had some high quality scoring chances on the night, but there were also a TON of misses and bad luck, all on the Flames end. The Flames had a penalty shot...and missed. Calgary had not one, but two pucks sitting on the goal line and couldn’t get the puck in the net. They missed open nets. They had 5 PP’s, including one that carried over into overtime and still nada.

What you can credit the Flames with is they battled hard to get on the board tonight thanks to a Noah Hanifin goal and they took on a Carolina team that is definitely for real. The Canes were heavy on the forecheck, tough in the neutral zone and they made it difficult for the Flames to gain traction with their zone entries. Carolina’s PK units on the evening were superb, with the Flames only having one SOG through three of their five opportunities with the extra man.

Carolina, as a whole, was just what they are advertised and Sebastian Aho single handedly took the Flames down. He put the Canes on the board first, he had a HUGE hand in keeping a loose puck out of the net and scored the game winner in OT for Carolina. Can’t really ask for much more than that from your top player.

Highlights

Noah Hanifin gets the only Flames marker of the evening

Final Thoughts

-The Flames were lucky at times to be either tied or only down a goal. They were turnover machines on the evening, handing the puck back to Carolina 17 times compared to Carolina’s 7. Calgary will have to clean that stuff up if they’re going to compete with teams like Carolina in the regular and post season.

-The Flames only took three penalties on the evening and they ended up killing all three so that’s a good thing. Where the Flames failed was on the PP. Calgary was given five man up chances and looked dangerous on only one. Calgary’s PP is one of the better units in the league, but tonight they didn’t help the team much at all.

-Last night was a classic Darryl Sutter type game with hard checking, heavy play in the corners and physical play at the blue line. The Flames weren’t bad at all tonight, for the most part, they just needed some puck luck and just couldn’t seem to find any.

Flame Of The Game

Noah Hanifin (D): 1 goal, 3 SOG, 1 takeaway, 3:02 on the PK

What’s Next?

12/11: Calgary Flames vs Boston Bruins, 8 PM MT