The Tinderbox, Ep. 68: We’re Looking At The Flames 5-3 Loss, The Last Road Trip and Flames Milestones

The Tinderbox Podcast

We’ve got another fresh podcast today, this time from the world of The Tinderbox! So dig in and listen up to our thoughts on what’s going on with the world of the Calgary Flames.

Episode 68: Hosted by Mark, Maddie and Gordie

-Flames 5-3 loss to San Jose

-Road trip as a whole

-Is Vegas the New Anaheim

-Changes to the Flames defence pairings?

<break>

-Flames players reaching milestones

-Claude Giroux a good fit for Calgary?

-Flyers get crapped on

-Gordie’s helmet strap update