Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 4: Getting To Know The Carolina Hurricanes

In this episode of Behind Enemy Lines we’re getting to know a little bit about the Carolina Hurricanes with Alec from Canes Country (@canescountry). The Flames and Canes will meet up in Calgary on Thursday as two of the best teams in the NHL. We thought it would be a good idea to get to know a little bit about the Hurricanes before the 7 PM MT puck drop.

You can find this podcast, along with past episodes, The Tinderbox and Mark & Michael’s Musings by searching “Matchsticks And Gasoline” at iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 4: Hosted by Mark

-Should we be surprised the Canes are this good?

-What’s been the reason(s) for Carolina’s success?

-Is it easy for the Canes to get attention in a basketball state?

-Are the fans full on optimistic or are the cautiously optimistic?

-It’s a tough trip for the Canes, how can they be successful?

-Adam Fox, fans upset he didn’t sign or do they not care?

-Player to watch on the Hurricanes roster?