News On Fire, 12/8: Flames Lose To San Jose, Heat Report, Coaching An Issue In Edmonton?, Toronto Down A Few Players, Pacific Division Scores & Schedule

News On Fire
Calgary Flames Latest
-Flames drop a 5-3 decision to the Sharks last night in San Jose (M&G)
-Mark and Michael talk Flames and the NHL in the latest podcast (M&G)
-Gordie’s got the Heat covered in his latest Heat Wave update (M&G)
-Flames alumni are enjoying how the Flames are playing (Calgary Herald)
NHL News
-Trevor Zegras had a pretty sick assist last night
-Khaira released from the hospital after huge hit
-Maple Leafs without Marner for 3-4 weeks
-Top 50 Fantasy Hockey defencemen
-Spezza gets 6 games for kneeing Neal Pionk
Pacific Division Round Up
-Copper & Blue (EDM): Is coaching to blame for Edmonton’s slow starts?
-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Is there a front runner for the Vancouver GM job?
-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): The ups and downs are showing up in Seattle
-Fear The Fin (SJS): The reason Andrew Cogliano wasn’t with the Sharks
Pacific Division Scores (12/7)
Calgary Flames 3 @ San Jose Sharks 5
Anaheim Ducks 2 @ Buffalo Sabres 0
Minnesota Wild 4 @ Edmonton Oilers 1
Pacific Division Schedule (12/8)
Boston Bruins @ Vancouver Canucks, 9 PM
Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10 PM
Loading comments...