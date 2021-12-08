 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

News On Fire, 12/8: Flames Lose To San Jose, Heat Report, Coaching An Issue In Edmonton?, Toronto Down A Few Players, Pacific Division Scores & Schedule

A pretty sweet assist, a few rough hits and the rest of the news from the Pacific and around the NHL.

By markparkinson14
/ new

News On Fire

Calgary Flames Latest

-Flames drop a 5-3 decision to the Sharks last night in San Jose (M&G)

-Mark and Michael talk Flames and the NHL in the latest podcast (M&G)

-Gordie’s got the Heat covered in his latest Heat Wave update (M&G)

-Flames alumni are enjoying how the Flames are playing (Calgary Herald)

NHL News

-Trevor Zegras had a pretty sick assist last night

-Khaira released from the hospital after huge hit

-Maple Leafs without Marner for 3-4 weeks

-Top 50 Fantasy Hockey defencemen

-Spezza gets 6 games for kneeing Neal Pionk

Pacific Division Round Up

-Copper & Blue (EDM): Is coaching to blame for Edmonton’s slow starts?

-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): Is there a front runner for the Vancouver GM job?

-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): The ups and downs are showing up in Seattle

-Fear The Fin (SJS): The reason Andrew Cogliano wasn’t with the Sharks

Pacific Division Scores (12/7)

Calgary Flames 3 @ San Jose Sharks 5

Anaheim Ducks 2 @ Buffalo Sabres 0

Minnesota Wild 4 @ Edmonton Oilers 1

Pacific Division Schedule (12/8)

Boston Bruins @ Vancouver Canucks, 9 PM

Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights, 10 PM

