The Morning After San Jose: Milestones A’ Plenty In 5-3 Loss

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-300 Club: Matthew Tkachuk had the primary assist on Johnny Gaudreau’s goal giving him his 300th NHL point of his career.

-We’ve Got A First: Adam Ruzicka tucked in a rebound last night which gave the Flames a 3-1 lead and it also gave the Flames centre the first goal of his NHL career.

-And Another First: Johnny Gaudreau put the Flames up 2-1 on a beautiful forehand to backhand goal, which was his first goal EVER in San Jose. Imagine that. The goal was also the 180th goal of his NHL career.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"Disappointing. Missing nets, missing assignments, turning pucks over. We've got to be better than that."#Flames head coach Darryl Sutter reflects on the loss tonight. pic.twitter.com/Lhq2YDaah4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2021

"We let them hang around too long and they found a way to score a couple."



Johnny Gaudreau looks back on tonight's game in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/id3gJlfh59 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2021

"Pretty upset that we lost this one."



Adam Ruzicka on the loss to the Sharks to end the road trip. pic.twitter.com/OCbneMBJs4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2021