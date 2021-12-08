 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After San Jose: Milestones A’ Plenty In 5-3 Loss

Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Adam Ruzicka all has special nights in San Jose last night.

By markparkinson14
Calgary Flames v San Jose Sharks Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Morning After

Calgary Flames 3 - San Jose Sharks 5

Tidbits

-300 Club: Matthew Tkachuk had the primary assist on Johnny Gaudreau’s goal giving him his 300th NHL point of his career.

-We’ve Got A First: Adam Ruzicka tucked in a rebound last night which gave the Flames a 3-1 lead and it also gave the Flames centre the first goal of his NHL career.

-And Another First: Johnny Gaudreau put the Flames up 2-1 on a beautiful forehand to backhand goal, which was his first goal EVER in San Jose. Imagine that. The goal was also the 180th goal of his NHL career.

