Projected Lines: It’s Dan Vladar’s Time

Projected Lines

The Flames will finish up their four game road trip with a stop in San Jose to see the Sharks. Calgary can take 6 of 8 points on this trip with a victory tonight and they’ll do it with some reworked lines and a different face in net.

Darryl Sutter will hand the starting duties over to Dan Vladar tonight as Calgary tries to close out with their third win of the trip. Vladar has been nothing but sensational in his six starts this season and he’s already got a win on the road trip via a 4-3 SOW in Anaheim last weekend.

As for the rest of the Flames, the Mikael Backlund/Andrew Mangiapane/Blake Coleman line has been reunited and Milan Lucic will saddle up with Sean Monahan and Dillon Dube for the evening.

As for the defence, Oliver Kylington did not skate this morning and if you believe Darryl Sutter, it doesn’t mean a thing. Expect Kylington to be in the lineup when the Flames take the ice tonight in San Jose.

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Milan Lucic - Sean Monahan - Dillon Dube

Brad Richardson - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Pairings will be announced at game time

Goaltender

Dan Vladar