HOTN: Adam Ruzicka Gets His First

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames were good at times and ugly at times tonight in San Jose and Adam Ruzicka was part of the good. The Flames recent call up got his first NHL goal last night by being in the right spot at the right time.

Chris Tanev would take a wrist shot from the circle that would make it’s way to Adin Hill, who would make the initial save. The rebound would kick right to Ruzicka who’s perfect positioning would land the puck right on his stick and he wouldn’t miss. The goal put the Flames up 3-1 and give Ruzicka his first marker in the NHL.