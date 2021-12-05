Calgary Looks To Leave Their Vegas Losing Streak In Vegas

Calgary Flames @ Vegas Golden Knights, 8 PM MT, Las Vegas NV

Calgary Flames 15-4-5 (35 pts) - Vegas Golden Knights 13-10-0 (26 pts)

TV: SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (-115) Vegas (-105) O/U: 5.5

Vegas is the new Anaheim of sorts. For years the Flames were atrocious in Anaheim when playing the Ducks, at one point losing 29 straight, but the Flames have corrected that and won three in a row at Honda Center. What does any of this have to do with Vegas? Well, the Flames have never won at T-Mobile Arena, losing all six games they have played there since Vegas came into the league. Maybe this is the year the Flames break that streak and this is the team to do it if any team will.

Calgary is once again, playing great hockey. They’ve won three in a row and have points in eight of their last nine games. The Flames are tied for the top spot in the NHL in points (35) with Toronto and Florida, are the best team in the West and sit points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers in the Pacific. Calgary also has the best goaltending tandem in the league in Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar who have allowed a league low 48 goals on the season. This Flames group has never had a team playing this well or a coach behind the bench driving the team like they do right now heading into Vegas. So maybe, just maybe, this is the night they snag their first win on the road in Sin City.

Vegas meanwhile is struggling a bit after picking up their game in mid October. The Golden Knights started off slow, going 1-4 to open the season, but they got hot and won seven out of their next ten to climb back up the Pacific Division ladder. They’re currently in 5th place as LA, Edmonton and Calgary all outplayed them for the last 3 weeks and it’s showing in the results and standings.

Vegas has had no problems putting the puck in the net this season. They’ve scored the same 77 goals as the Flames have, seven of those coming in a 7-1 offensive outburst against the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Where they have struggled is in keeping the puck out of the net. The GK have allowed 71 goals on the season and allowed 23 goals in their last five defeats. That’s not a good mix. Robin Lehner is the biggest culprit on the roster, having surrendered 54 of the 71 goals in 18 games played.

An 0-6-0 record in Las Vegas certainly will not sit well with Calgary’s bench boss Darryl Sutter. The Flames are currently the best team on the road this season in the NHL, sporting a nifty 11-2-2 record away from the Saddledome. In their six trips to see the Golden Knights the Flames have surrendered 27 goals while only scoring 6 goals and being shut out three times. Not very good, but this Flames team has scored 56 goals on the road this season, so maybe the times are a’ changin.

Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from T-Mobile Arena.

Head To Head Calgary Flames Vegas Golden Knights 15-4-5 Record 13-10-0 35 Points 26 Pacific (1st) Division Pacific (5th) 77 GF 77 48 GA 71 Mangiapane (16) Goals Leader Smith (10) Gaudreau (27) Points Leader Stephenson (21) Lucic (31) PIM Roy (29) Markstrom (.939) Save% Brossoit (.921) 25.8 (6th) PP 15.1 (25th) 86.5 (5th) PK 83.3 (13th) 4-1-0 Last 5 2-3-0 3-8-0 Overall VS 8-3-0

Starting Goalies (E=Expected,C=Confirmed) Player Record GAA Save% Flames: Markstrom (E) 10-4-4 1.76 .939 Golden Knights: Lehner (E) 9-9-0 3.08 .909

Injury Report Vegas Golden Knights Alec Martinez- Face

IR William Karlsson- Foot

IR-LT Jack Eichel- Neck

IR-LT Jake Bischoff- Undisclosed

IR-NR Nolan Patrick- Undisclosed

IR Layton Ahac- Undisclosed

IR-NR

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Vegas Golden Knights SBN Coverage: Knights On Ice

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 4 - Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO)

Vegas Golden Knights 7 - Arizona Coyotes 1

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm (C): 4 points in last 5 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Reilly Smith (F): 4 points in last 5 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Tyler Pitlick (F): 0 points in last 15 games

Vegas Golden Knights

Brayden McNabb (D): 1 point in last 8 games