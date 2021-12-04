News On Fire, 12/4: The Flames Win In Anaheim, Sutter Talks Valimaki, Red Wings Rookies Are Carrying Detroit, NHL Scores

News On Fire
Calgary Flames News
-Flames defeat Ducks in shootout 4-3 Friday night (M&G)
-Highlights and Post Game Reaction from the Flames victory (M&G)
-Sutter on Valimaki being sent to Stockton (Calgary Herald)
NHL News
-Rookies have the Red Wings playing solid hockey
-Who are the current front runners for the Norris Trophy?
-Jeff Gorton takes over as VP of the Montreal Canadiens
-Fantasy Hockey teams rankings
Pacific Division Roundup
-Copper & Blue (EDM): Edmonton falls to Seattle Friday night
-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Seattle got their first ever shootout on Thursday
-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas learned some lessons against Anaheim
-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): As quickly as Travis Hamonic was called up, he’s back down
Pacific Division Scores (12/3)
Calgary Flames 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO)
San Jose Sharks 0 @ NY Rangers 1
Vegas Golden Knights 7 @ Arizona Coyotes 1
Edmonton Oilers 3 @ Seattle Kraken 4
