News On Fire, 12/4: The Flames Win In Anaheim, Sutter Talks Valimaki, Red Wings Rookies Are Carrying Detroit, NHL Scores

Calgary Flames News

-Flames defeat Ducks in shootout 4-3 Friday night (M&G)

-Highlights and Post Game Reaction from the Flames victory (M&G)

-Sutter on Valimaki being sent to Stockton (Calgary Herald)

NHL News

-Rookies have the Red Wings playing solid hockey

-Who are the current front runners for the Norris Trophy?

-Jeff Gorton takes over as VP of the Montreal Canadiens

-Fantasy Hockey teams rankings

Pacific Division Roundup

-Copper & Blue (EDM): Edmonton falls to Seattle Friday night

-Davy Jones Locker Room (SEA): Seattle got their first ever shootout on Thursday

-Knights On Ice (VGS): Vegas learned some lessons against Anaheim

-Nucks Misconduct (VAN): As quickly as Travis Hamonic was called up, he’s back down

Pacific Division Scores (12/3)

Calgary Flames 4 @ Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO)

San Jose Sharks 0 @ NY Rangers 1

Vegas Golden Knights 7 @ Arizona Coyotes 1

Edmonton Oilers 3 @ Seattle Kraken 4

Pacific Division Schedule (12/4)

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Vancouver Canucks