The Morning After Anaheim: Multiple Monahan

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Multi Point Mony: Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist last night giving him his third multi point game of the season. Points have been tough to come by for the Calgary centre, but he’s already half way to his multi point game totals from last season. It took him 22 games to get three multi point games in 2020-21 and he’s done it in 24 games this season with 58 more to go.

-Undefeated: We all know about the Flames overtime struggles this season where they sport a gross 1-6 record in the extra frame. Where the Flames are “crushing” it is in the shootout portion of the game. Calgary’s gimmick session win last night makes them 2-0 in shootouts and they’ve won two of their last three by way of the breakaway round.

-Road Excellence: The Flames won on the road last night for the 11th time, which is tops in the NHL this season and puts them at 11-2-2 away from the Saddledome with the next best team being the 9-3-1 Carolina Hurricanes. Calgary can add to that total with stops in Vegas and San Jose in their next two games.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"A nice move we haven't even really seen in practice."



Ryan Huska on Matthew Tkachuk's slick shootout goal, Sean Monahan's play in Anaheim and the 4-3 win over the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/2V4tgGyG9U — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2021

"I'm happy we won, the guys did a really good job in front of me."



Dan Vladar assesses the #Flames 4-3 SO win over the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/c6ZUkRkmos — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2021