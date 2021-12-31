Two More Flames Games Are Delayed By The NHL

Just as the Flames got back on the ice and the season seemed to "normalizing" itself, the NHL delayed more games in Canada this afternoon. And the Flames are affected twice. Calgary's games on January 11th (New York Islanders) and January 15th (Vegas Golden Knights) were postponed and are set to be rescheduled at a later date.

This adds to a multitude of games the Flames need to make up due to their own Covid outbreak. Currently the Flames have eight games that needed to be rescheduled before the announcement of these two added games. That means Calgary will need to make up 10 games before the season ends with some of those coming over the Olympic Break if all goes according to plan.

The Flames were supposed to play the Winnipeg Jets tonight, but that game was postponed in hopes of playing the game when attendance restrictions were either relaxed or all together removed.

NEW YORK (Dec. 31, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, eight additional games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted:

Monday, Jan. 3

Minnesota @ Ottawa

Wednesday, Jan. 5

New York Islanders @ Vancouver

Saturday, Jan. 8

New York Islanders @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Jan. 11

New York Islanders @ Calgary

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Minnesota @ Edmonton

Friday, Jan. 14

Vegas @ Edmonton

Saturday, Jan. 15

Vegas @ Calgary

Sunday, Jan. 16

Edmonton @ Winnipeg

As well, the New York Islanders-Seattle game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Seattle is postponed due to the Islanders three other road game postponements.

Make-up dates for the games have yet to be established.