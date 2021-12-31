The Morning After Seattle: No Team Can Stop Milan Lucic

The Morning After

NHL Standings - Recap

Tidbits

-Milan Scores On Everyone: Milan Lucic scored his 8th of the season last night to give the Flames a 3-2 over the Kraken. With that goal Lucic has now scored against every single team in the NHL.

-Multi Point Johnny: Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist last night, giving him his 8th multi point game of the season. It might be slightly surprising, but the two goals last night got Johnny only his third multi goal game of the season.

-Almost A Quarter Of The Tank: Mark Giordano had a multi point game last night with a goal and two assists. That outburst upped his point total on the season from 8 to 11. So if you’re doing the math at home, a little over 1⁄ 4 of Mark Giordano’s points have come against the Flames.....and they’ve only played once.

Highlights

Post Game Reaction

"I think we were really resilient."



Darryl Sutter offers up his take on the 6-4 win over Seattle. pic.twitter.com/aihe9WePJh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 31, 2021

"It's an important win for us."



Johnny talks about the significance of the 6-4 victory over the Kraken in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/gN6hKunxpw — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 31, 2021