HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Keeps On Hockeying

Highlight Of The Night
Calgary Flames 6 - Seattle Kraken 4
Someone forgot to tell Johnny Gaudreau that you’re supposed to be rusty after 19 days off and even if you told him, he wasn’t listening. The Flames forward had a three point night with two goals and an assist, pacing the Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
Guadreau’s second of the night was something as it tied the game at 2-2, but also showed just how patient and smart he is with the puck on his stick. Gaudreau would collect a puck along the half wall and slowly cruise to the faceoff circle. There was no desperation or indecsisveness in his movements. He found a shooting lane and ripped an absolute rocket past Chris Dreidger that, in the goalie’s defence, he had no prayer of stopping. It was a perfectly placed shot that Driedger never saw coming, even though he had a good look at it.
Loading comments...