HOTN: Johnny Gaudreau Keeps On Hockeying

Highlight Of The Night

Someone forgot to tell Johnny Gaudreau that you’re supposed to be rusty after 19 days off and even if you told him, he wasn’t listening. The Flames forward had a three point night with two goals and an assist, pacing the Flames to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Guadreau’s second of the night was something as it tied the game at 2-2, but also showed just how patient and smart he is with the puck on his stick. Gaudreau would collect a puck along the half wall and slowly cruise to the faceoff circle. There was no desperation or indecsisveness in his movements. He found a shooting lane and ripped an absolute rocket past Chris Dreidger that, in the goalie’s defence, he had no prayer of stopping. It was a perfectly placed shot that Driedger never saw coming, even though he had a good look at it.