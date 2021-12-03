HOTN: Elias Lindholm Goes Roofing

Highlight Of The Night

The Flames survived a trip to OT and ended up winning in a shootout for the second straight time and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.

Calgary had to battle all night long against a young Ducks team that didn’t want to give the Flames an inch. Anaheim opened the scoring, but the Flames would put three straight past John Gibson before surrendering that lead.

One of those goals was an absolute snipe by Elias Lindholm that gave the Flames their first lead at 2-1. Johnny Gaudreau zipped a nice pass across to Lindholm who did not miss. He cranked a shot, bar down past Gibson for his 10th of the season.