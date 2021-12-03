Flames Bring Their Two Game Winning Streak To Anaheim

Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks, 8 PM MT, Honda Center, Anaheim CA

Calgary Flames 14-4-5 (33 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 13-8-3 (29 pts)

TV: SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960

Odds: Calgary (+105) Anaheim (-125) O/U: 5.5

Due to technical difficulties this preview is late and short.

The Flames have a two game winning streak going thanks a 3-2 win in LA Thursday night. Anaheim is nipping at the Flames heels, sitting only four points back of first place Calgary in the Pacific Division.

What used to be a house of horrors in Anaheim (29 straight losses for the Flames) almost seems like friendly confines as of late. Calgary has won two in a row in a city that where success has failed them for the longest time.

A win tonight can put some distance between the Flames and Ducks and give Calgary some much needed success within the division.

Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from Anaheim.

What’s Happening With The Opposition?

Anaheim Ducks SBN Coverage: Anaheim Calling

Last Time Out

Calgary Flames 3 - LA Kings 2

Anaheim Ducks 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 5

Players To Watch

Calgary Flames

Milan Lucic (F): 3 goals in last 4 games

Anaheim Ducks

Troy Terry (C): 3 points in last 4 games

On The Struggle Bus

Calgary Flames

Sean Monahan (C): 1 point in last 7 games

Anaheim Ducks

Cam Fowler (D): 1 point in last 8 games