Flames Bring Their Two Game Winning Streak To Anaheim

Calgary Flames @ Anaheim Ducks, 8 PM MT, Honda Center, Anaheim CA
Calgary Flames 14-4-5 (33 pts) - Anaheim Ducks 13-8-3 (29 pts)
TV: SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW - Radio: Sportsnet 960
Odds: Calgary (+105) Anaheim (-125) O/U: 5.5
Due to technical difficulties this preview is late and short.
The Flames have a two game winning streak going thanks a 3-2 win in LA Thursday night. Anaheim is nipping at the Flames heels, sitting only four points back of first place Calgary in the Pacific Division.
What used to be a house of horrors in Anaheim (29 straight losses for the Flames) almost seems like friendly confines as of late. Calgary has won two in a row in a city that where success has failed them for the longest time.
A win tonight can put some distance between the Flames and Ducks and give Calgary some much needed success within the division.
Puck drop is at 8 PM MT from Anaheim.
What’s Happening With The Opposition?
Anaheim Ducks SBN Coverage: Anaheim Calling
Last Time Out
Calgary Flames 3 - LA Kings 2
Anaheim Ducks 6 - Vegas Golden Knights 5
Players To Watch
Calgary Flames
Milan Lucic (F): 3 goals in last 4 games
Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry (C): 3 points in last 4 games
On The Struggle Bus
Calgary Flames
Sean Monahan (C): 1 point in last 7 games
Anaheim Ducks
Cam Fowler (D): 1 point in last 8 games
